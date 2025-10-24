Stage Set For Sonu Nigam's NDTV Good Times Concert At Dal Lake

Srinagar is all set to host its first-ever large-scale live concert, featuring Sonu Nigam, on October 26. The singer will take the stage at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) by the serene Dal Lake. Curated by NDTV Good Times, this historic event promises an unforgettable evening of music, memory and heritage.

The concert will feature Sonu Nigam's celebrated Bollywood hits and a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi. It is also the first music event in the valley after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Ahead of the grand event, the stage is being set up near the Dal Lake. The workers have been at it tirelessly to assemble the stage for a one-of-kind experience, positioning audio and lighting equipment and conducting thorough safety and system checks.

NDTV Good Times

Final safety checks and system tests will be performed on the concert day to ensure everything is stable and working correctly before the show begins.

NDTV Good Times

Sonu Nigam, reflecting on the significance of the evening, previously said, "It is more special because we have not seen the celebration of 100 years of the late Mohammed Rafi Sahab at Dal Lake. Can you imagine? The whole world knows my connection with my peer, my guru, my inspiration, but celebrating his legacy at Dal Lake in Kashmir, celebrating the zest of Kashmir, is going to be really wonderful and special. Looking forward to seeing you all there."

Srinagar-based singer Qazi Touqueer, who gained national recognition by winning the music reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, will be the opening act at the Sonu Nigam Dal Lake concert. Additionally, the concert will feature Kashmiri singer, producer, and composer Rauhan Malik, adding to the event's diverse musical lineup.

Tickets for the concert are available starting at Rs 499 on District by Zomato.

