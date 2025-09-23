NDTV Good Times: A New Stage For A New India

For over three decades, NDTV has been India's most trusted storyteller, chronicling milestones that have shaped the nation's identity, narrating ideas that have driven progress, and reflecting the ambition of a country on the rise.

From celebrations to challenges, from history unfolding to the extraordinary in the everyday, NDTV has remained at the heart of the India story.

That legacy now extends into an exciting new dimension - live concerts and immersive cultural experiences with the launch of NDTV Good Times.

The idea of culture, of experiences, is changing in the new India - immediate in presence, defined by connection, and laced with collective energy. Across the world, the live entertainment and experiences space has evolved into a powerful cultural force - shared, remembered, and seamlessly woven into collective identity. With one of the youngest populations and a cultural appetite that is bold, diverse, and global in outlook, the stage is set for India to shape its moment.

NDTV Good Times will present iconic artistes across multiple cities, curating evenings that promise to transcend performance and become true occasions of celebration.

AR Rahman will create magic at the sacred ghats of the Ganges in Varanasi, Sonu Nigam will honour 100 years of Mohammed Rafi with a spectacular tribute at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will bring their powerhouse music to audiences, while Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar will electrify with their popular energy. These performances will invite audiences into a profound sense of connection - creating memories of rare distinction.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said, "NDTV has always stood at the intersection of storytelling and society. With NDTV Good Times, we take that commitment into the realm of live culture and experiences - curating iconic performances that will not just entertain but also inspire, connect, and create lasting memories for audiences across India."

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, added, "Live experiences are the new heartbeat of culture globally - and create deeply personal experiences. NDTV Good Times is about reimagining that heartbeat for India, bringing together the nation's finest artistes in extraordinary settings, and ensuring that every performance becomes an occasion to remember."

What sets this journey apart is NDTV's distinctive strength - the vision to craft exceptional live experiences and the unrivalled reach to amplify them seamlessly across broadcast, digital, and social platforms.

With a trusted ticketing partner like District already on board, NDTV Good Times will move beyond the realm of entertainment to reimagine experiences - making them unforgettable, unmissable, and unique.

Every concert, every live experience, every collaboration, every gathering will capture that singular moment - distilling it into a lasting imprint of culture, connection, and celebration. NDTV Good Times will help imagine the cultural identity of a generation - young, assured, and globally connected - for a new India, ready to embrace the Good Times.