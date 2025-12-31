Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Airlines Warn Of Flight Delays Amid Low Visibility

Dense fog conditions continued to prevail in the national capital on Wednesday, severely impacting daily life across Delhi and the adjoining NCR region. Large parts of the city witnessed low visibility in the early hours of the morning.

Visuals from several locations showed thick layers of fog engulfing the city. Dense fog was reported from Anand Vihar, Akshardham, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, and other parts of Delhi.

VIDEO | Delhi: Zero visibility in the capital city due to dense fog. Early morning visuals from Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg.



Neighbouring areas in the Delhi-NCR, including Noida's Botanical Garden Metro Station, Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, and multiple locations across Noida, were also covered in dense fog.

The prevailing fog conditions disrupted transportation services across the region. Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, warning of potential flight delays and cancellations due to reduced visibility. Several flights were cancelled or rescheduled as dense fog affected air traffic operations. A red alert in Delhi-NCR has been issued for low visibility. The IGI airport witnessed the visibility of only 50 meters only since 4:00 am.

VIDEO | Delhi: Dense fog reduces visibility to zero in the national capital city affecting road, rail and air traffic. Several flights cancelled, rescheduled at Delhi airport.



Airline IndiGo, in a post on its X handle, said that dense fog across the northern belt continues to persist, leading to reduced visibility and ongoing disruptions to flight schedules. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status and allowed rebooking or refunds in case of impact. It also cautioned that fog may affect road traffic and advised travellers to allow additional time for commuting.

Foggy conditions are present across Delhi and several airports in northern India this morning. If reduced visibility conditions persist, flight departures and arrivals may be impacted as the day progresses.



In another post, it said, “Delhi and Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements.”

Spicejet also issued a travel advisory amid dense fog and advised passengers to check their flight status.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast dense fog for today. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23 degrees Celsius.

It has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain on New Year's Day.