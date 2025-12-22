Advertisement
Over 500 Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Due To Bad Weather, Low Visibility

Read Time: 1 min
Share
The average delay time was a little over 30 minutes (Representational)
New Delhi:

More than 500 flights were delayed, and at least 14 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport due to bad weather and low visibility conditions.

An official said that 14 flights, including 6 arrivals and 8 departures, were cancelled. These also include international flights.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, which generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

More than 500 flights were delayed at the airport, and the average delay time was a little over 30 minutes, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Dense fog has been disrupting operations at various airports for the past several days.        

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

