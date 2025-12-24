Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Prevails In 'Very Poor'

A thick blanket of toxic smog engulfed the national capital on Wednesday morning, pushing air pollution levels into the "very poor" category.

According to data recorded at 6:58 am, Noida was the second most polluted city in the list of the country's most polluted cities with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 355, followed closely by Delhi at 349. Greater Noida reported an AQI of 344, Gurugram 316, and Ghaziabad 309, all falling under the "very poor" category.

Early morning visuals from Kartavya Path showed poor visibility amid lingering fog, while a layer of smog hung over the city as Republic Day parade rehearsals continued near India Gate. The AQI around the area stood at 354, categorised as "very poor," according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions across several northern states, including Delhi, until December 27.

Several trains were also running behind schedule due to dense fog, causing inconvenience to passengers.

A few flights were delayed also due to foggy conditions. On Tuesday, at least 10 flights were cancelled and more than 270 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog and low visibility conditions.

In an advisory issued to passengers, Delhi Airport said low-visibility procedures were in effect. "All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory at 7:00 stated.

In a later update at 8:00 am, the Delhi Airport said the flight operaions are running smoothly.

Earlier on Tuesday, a grey haze had enveloped the capital as the 24-hour average AQI stood at 412 in the severe category at 4:00 pm, deteriorating sharply from 373 in the very poor category at the same time a day earlier.

Out of the 40 functional monitoring stations in the city, five recorded severe-plus AQI levels above 450, including Nehru Nagar (465), Mundka (457), Chandni Chowk (453), Okhla (452) and Jahangirpuri, while 26 stations remained in the severe category. The remaining stations reported very poor air quality, as per CPCB's SAMEER app.

Delhi recorded the second-worst air quality in the country with an AQI of 412, after neighbouring Noida, which registered an AQI of 426.