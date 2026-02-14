Yogi Adityanath Says Delhi 'Like A Gas Chamber', Praises UP's Environment

Likening the air quality of the national capital to a 'gas chamber', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that people in Uttar Pradesh enjoy a clean environment and are not being suffocated, despite all the developmental work.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the renovated Block Development Officer's office in Jungle Kauria here, Adityanath said that one of the biggest global challenges today is environmental degradation, an official statement said.

"The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers," he said.

He shifted his focus to Delhi's air quality, saying, "You see the condition in Delhi? It feels like a gas chamber. The situation is dire; breathing is difficult, and there's a burning sensation in the eyes. Doctors advise those suffering from asthma, as well as the elderly and children, to stay indoors. What kind of life is this?" Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 211, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', the CPCB added.

Any disruption to the environment could lead to similar circumstances, the chief minister cautioned. "We are fortunate here; we have development without a suffocating environment," he said.

The proposed forestry university in Campierganj will prove effective in addressing environmental challenges, increasing forest cover and boosting farmers' incomes, Adityanath said.

He also referred to the Jatayu Conservation Centre built in Campierganj and said that expressing gratitude is an integral part of Indian culture. Being thankful to those who have done something for us is part of our way of life, he added.

"Jatayu rendered a great service to humanity; he was the first to resist Ravana when he abducted 'Mata Sita' (Goddess Sita). He is also associated with Lord Vishnu --- the preserver. Today, due to the use of chemicals and pesticides, the population of vultures is declining, and they are dying,” the chief minister explained.

He said, therefore, to express gratitude towards Jatayu and to protect the vultures, a conservation centre is being established in Campierganj.

The degree from the state's first Forestry and Horticulture University, being established in Campierganj, will guarantee employment for the youth, he said.

Adityanath said that young people graduating with degrees and diplomas from this university will have wide employment opportunities across the country and the world. The university will also play a significant role in increasing the income of the state's farmers.

Speaking about development in the state and in Gorakhpur after 2017, he said, "When intentions are clear, results come on their own. With focused efforts, the fertiliser factory in Gorakhpur has resumed operations, AIIMS is providing services, and BRD Medical College has become an excellent medical centre.” The sugar mill in Pipraich has also restarted, a compressed biogas plant has been set up in Dhuriyapar, and industries are flourishing in GIDA, he added.

“Many large-scale development works are underway in Gorakhpur and across the state, and a development-oriented mindset helps secure a bright future for present and future generations," the chief minister said.

He also mentioned his close connection with every village of the Jungle Kaudia block and said that during floods, he personally reached people by wading through water.

"The level of development today in the Jungle Kaudia block and the Campierganj Assembly constituency is beyond people's imagination,” Adityanath said.

