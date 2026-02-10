"Sanatan Will Face Existential Crisis If...": Yogi Adityanath Warns

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said if the nation becomes weak, Sanatan will face an "existential crisis", cautioning people to stay alert against those who try to divide society.

His remarks came during the Murti Sthapana Diwas and Bhandara at Tapodham Satguru Giridhari Nath Ji Maharaj Tapodham Ashram here.

According to an official statement, the chief minister cautioned, saying, "If Sanatan becomes weak, the nation will become weak, and if the nation becomes weak, Sanatan will face an existential crisis. Therefore, people must stay alert against those who try to divide society.

"In Bangladesh, Hindus are being killed and burnt, yet everyone remains silent. Those who are being killed are Dalit Hindus. Except for some religious leaders and Hindu organisations, no human rights group or global organisation is standing up to defend them," he said.

Adityanath emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is preparing itself for a long and transformative journey.

"India will become a global power, and no one can stop it. It is the duty of every Indian to participate in this journey and work together. If this is done, the results will be better for both the present and future generations," he said.

The chief minister further mentioned that many civilisations and cultures across the world have vanished over time, but the Sanatan culture continues to stand tall with dignity and pride, having weathered countless storms. It continues to give the message of friendship and compassion through "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" to the world, he added.

Asserting that many attempts have been made to break this unity, Adityanath said that Sanatan followers have always offered shelter to everyone in times of crisis, allowing them to prosper.

"However, some people did not fulfil their duty as refugees. Instead, after coming here, they tried to strangle the very hand that helped them and left no stone unturned in looting the nation," he added.

"Followers of Sanatan Dharma possess strength, wealth, and wisdom, but never misuse them. They always use these for the welfare of humanity. The feeling of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is a vow in the lives of Sanatan followers. We have always spoken about the welfare of all living beings," he said.

Highlighting that the rule of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya was the golden era of India, Adityanath stated that with an advisor like Chanakya, a nation can never fail. "During that period, 45 to 46 per cent of the world's economy belonged to India. India was the greatest economic power in the world. But as we became divided, invasions and looting increased," he added.

Hailing Modi's leadership, Adityanath said that due to India's progress over the past 11 years, the country was on track to become the third-largest economy in the world after the US and China. "The reason for India's rapid progress is that it has recognised its values and ideals and taken upon itself the mission to restore its cultural heritage," the chief minister said.

