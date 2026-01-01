Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Modi, Gifts Him Ram Mandir Replica

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of India shared pictures and wrote, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath met Prime Minister @narendramodi. @CMOfficeUP."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Adityanath paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary, highlighting his contribution to the state's development and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

CM Yogi Adityanath hailed Kalyan Singh for "sacrificing" his CM post "without any hesitation" during the height of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The Chief Minister further added that Kalyan Singh's tenure as UP CM will be remembered for development and taking the nationalist mission forward.

"When Ram Janmabhoomi movement was moving towards its peak, he sacrificed his post (as a CM) without any hesitation, respecting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Ram. He promptly took the responsibility when the structure, symbolic of slavery, was demolished," Yogi Adityanath said while addressing an event in Lucknow.

Earlier in a post on X, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Kalyan Singh, calling him a steadfast warrior of the Ram Temple movement."

On the birth anniversary of the steadfast warrior of the Shri Ram Temple movement, who ignited the lamp of faith in the hearts of countless devotees of Lord Ram, the former Governor of Rajasthan, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Padma Vibhushan' revered Kalyan Singh 'Babuji,' humble tributes to him," he wrote.

"The revered 'Babuji,' an embodiment of devotion, sacrifice, and dedication, gave a new momentum to the development of Uttar Pradesh through his people-welfare policies and firm administrative resolve. His life is a unique example of dedication to society and the nation," he added.

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21, 2021, at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

Singh served as Uttar Pradesh CM twice, from June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999, and was Governor of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2019. He also held multiple organisational roles in the BJP at both the state and central levels.

Kalyan Singh was the CM when the Babri Masjid was demolished. A few hours after the demolition, he resigned as Chief Minister. The Congress-led Union Government then dismissed the Uttar Pradesh state government on the same day. Singh later faced legal proceedings and was jailed for a single day over the incident.

