Yogi Adityanath Meets PM, Speculation Of UP Cabinet Reshuffle Intensifies

Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has intensified after the chief minister visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, among others. Both Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were also in Delhi, engaged in separate meetings.

Yogi Adityanath's meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday lasted about an hour, and sources indicated that cabinet expansion and strategies for next year's Assembly elections in the state were among the topics discussed. There are six vacant positions in the UP cabinet, and there is talk that some existing ministers may also be replaced.

In a post after the meeting, the chief minister said he had received PM Modi's guidance and was working towards a 'New Uttar Pradesh'. He also posted a photo of him presenting the PM a replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Today, in New Delhi, I paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and received his guidance. Your path inspires the developmental journey of 'New Uttar Pradesh' with ever-new energy, providing it with even greater momentum," Yogi Adityanath wrote in Hindi.

He also met BJP Working President Nitin Nabin while Deputy Chief Minister Pathak met General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh.

Contours Of Reshuffle

Sources indicated that the reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh may take place after Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated on January 14. This will be part of efforts to streamline the government and the party organisation in view of the panchayat elections this year and the Assembly elections next year.

Pankaj Chaudhary, the Union minister of state for Finance, has already been appointed the BJP state president. He belongs to the Kurmi community, which falls under the OBC category. With his appointment, the BJP has balanced social equations with a chief minister and deputy chief minister (Brajesh Pathak) from the general category, and another deputy chief minister (Keshav Maurya) and the state president from the OBC category.

According to sources, the potential expansion of the Yogi cabinet will take into account caste, regional, and social equations. Considering the upcoming elections, there is a possibility of appointing ministers from the Most Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes. Brahmins and the Jat community may get increased representation, and the number of women ministers could rise from the current five.

There is speculation that former BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary may be given a place in the cabinet again. The names of former ministers Mahendra Singh and Manoj Pandey, former Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, and MLA Pooja Pal are also doing the rounds.

Regional equations, sources said, will also be considered while appointing new ministers. According to the BJP's organisational structure, there are eighteen divisions, and strong representation from each division will be ensured. Some ministers may be removed to achieve this.