Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

'Used Global Event For Dirty Politics': PM Modi Slams Congress' Shirtless Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Congress over its youth wing's "shirtless" protest during the recent India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
'Used Global Event For Dirty Politics': PM Modi Slams Congress' Shirtless Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the Congress over its youth wing's "shirtless" protest during the recent India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, saying the grand-old party used a global event for its "dirty and naked politics".

"There are some political parties within the country that cannot digest India's success. We just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. The entire country was filled with pride. But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics," PM Modi said while addressing an inaugural event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, Congress Shirtless Protest, PM Modi Congress
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com