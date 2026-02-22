All About India's Fastest Metro, Namo Bharat Train To Be Launched By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Meerut today to launch the city's metro service and dedicate the full 82-km Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor to the nation. With an operational speed of 120 kmph, the Meerut Metro becomes the fastest system in India. The integrated network is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to around 55 minutes.

At about 12:30 pm, the Prime Minister will flag off both the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train from Shatabdi Nagar station. He will travel up to Meerut South and later inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth about Rs 12,930 crore.

What Is Being Commissioned?

The entire 82.15-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), linking Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

The final operational sections include:

A 5-km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

A 21-km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

With this, the full corridor is functional.

Meerut Metro: Main Highlights

The 23-km-long Meerut Metro will run within the city and share tracks and infrastructure with the Namo Bharat rapid rail in the Meerut section. This allows passengers to switch between the two services without leaving the station area.

Design speed: 135 kmph

Maximum operational speed: 120 kmph

Travel time: 21 km stretch to be covered in about 30 minutes

Total corridor length: The 23-km corridor includes 16 km of elevated track and 7 km underground.

Stations On The Meerut Metro Corridor

The 23-km corridor has 13 stations in total.

Nine stations are elevated. These are Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North and Modipuram.

Three stations, Meerut Central, Bhaisali and Begumpul, are underground.

Modipuram Depot is an at-grade station.

Four stations, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram, will serve both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains.

Meerut Metro: Timings

During peak hours, trains will run every 5 to 10 minutes. In off-peak hours, the frequency will be 10 to 15 minutes.

Services are expected to operate from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on Sundays.

Passengers can travel on both Namo Bharat and the Meerut Metro with a single ticket. Fare details are yet to be announced.

Meerut Metro: Features And Passenger Amenities

Meerut Metro trains are three-coach sets with both transverse (2x2) and longitudinal seating. Each train can carry more than 700 passengers, with seating for 173.

Key features include:

Air-conditioned coaches

Cushioned seats

Luggage racks and grab handles

CCTV cameras

USB mobile charging points

Dynamic route maps

Emergency communication systems and alarms

Fire extinguishers and talk-back systems

Platform screen doors will be installed at all stations and synchronised with train operations. Selective door opening through push buttons will help reduce energy use.

Each coach will have reserved seating for women and senior citizens. Stations and trains are designed for universal access, with space for wheelchairs and medical stretchers, along with spacious lifts.

The trains have an exterior colour scheme of green, blue and orange.

Meerut Metro: Travel Time

Once fully operational, the Delhi-Meerut journey is expected to take about 55 minutes. The integrated system is aimed at improving connectivity between Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, and reducing road congestion.

Meerut Metro: Project Timeline

The detailed project report was prepared by RITES in 2016 and submitted to the state government. PM Modi laid the foundation stone on March 8, 2019.

The first trial run took place on January 12, 2025, between Meerut South and Meerut Central.

What Is Being Launched Today?

The Prime Minister will dedicate the entire 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. This includes the remaining stretches of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS):

A 5-km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi

A 21-km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh

With this, the full corridor between Delhi and Meerut becomes operational.

The Namo Bharat trains have a design speed of 180 kmph and connect key urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi. Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is among the stations being commissioned.

Namo Bharat And Meerut Metro: How They Differ

Both services run on shared infrastructure in the Meerut section but serve different purposes.

The Namo Bharat trains are designed for regional travel between cities. They have a design speed of 180 kmph, a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph and an average speed of about 90 kmph. The service connects Delhi with major centres such as Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut, with fewer stops and faster journeys.

The Meerut Metro operates within the city over a 23-km corridor from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot. It has a design speed of 135 kmph and an operational speed of 120 kmph. A 21-km stretch can be covered in about 30 minutes.