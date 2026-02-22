Inside Delhi Police's 10-Day Op To Bring Down Hammer On Lashkar Module

The Delhi Police's Special Cell foiled a major terrorist plot in an operation that lasted 10 days. They busted a terror module linked to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested eight suspects. Seven of them are Bangladeshi nationals.

What Was The Operation

On February 7-8, posters with slogans like "Free Kashmir" and "Stop Genocide in Kashmir" appeared at several metro stations in Delhi and Kolkata. Security agencies were alerted, after which the Delhi Police's Special Cell was sent to investigate the matter.

Two suspects were arrested from West Bengal's Malda initially, identified as Umar Farooq and Robil ul Islam. Based on content found in their mobile phones, the police found clues about more suspects hiding in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district.

In the next step, the police arrested two suspects from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur district, identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjal.

All of them had been working in garment units and used fake Aadhaar cards. Eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards were recovered from them.

Connections With Bangladesh And Pakistan

Investigation revealed that the entire module was being managed from Bangladesh. A handler, Shabbir Ahmed Lone, was providing instructions. Sources said Shabbir was arrested in 2007 for plotting a suicide attack in India and was jailed. When he got out, he left India and joined the LeT.

Shabbir set up his base in Bangladesh, and kept connections linked to Pakistan. The suspects arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell were also in contact with another Bangladeshi handler, Saidul Islam, who is currently believed to be based in another country.

Reconnaissance

Investigative agencies recovered videos and photographs of reconnaissance of various locations from the accused's mobile phones. Some of the videos indicated attempts to buy weapons. Police suspect that these individuals were planning a major attack in various parts of the country.

Intelligence agencies recently reported that the LeT was planning a major attack in India. It is believed that this plot was foiled in time.

Operation Continues

This operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell is still going on. Some other members of this module are reported to be on the run, and raids are active in several states. The police said the poster incident gave clues about the entire network, and gradually the entire module was busted.

All the accused are being brought to Delhi for further questioning. The police are looking at funding, foreign connections, and potential targets.