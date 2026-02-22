Trump Was In A Meeting During Top Court Tariff Setback. How He Reacted

Donald Trump learnt of the Supreme Court of the United States ruling against his global tariffs while meeting governors behind closed doors at the White House. A trade adviser handed the US President a note during the session in the State Dining Room on Friday.

“So it's a loss, then?” Trump asked, according to those in the room, The Wall Street Journal reported. The adviser confirmed that the court had ruled the tariffs illegal.

Trump told the governors he appeared calm, but was angry inside. He described the decision as a disgrace, the people said. Shortly after, he cut short a question-and-answer session and left, saying he needed to prepare a response.

The Supreme Court of the United States struck down Trump's global tariff programme, ruling that he overstepped his authority in imposing the trade measures. In a 6-3 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court held that the legal basis used by the administration did not permit such sweeping tariffs.

The court did not say whether tariff money already collected must be returned. This is the first time the court has struck down a major second-term policy of Trump. For months, aides had prepared for a possible defeat.

“I've been waiting forever, forever,” Trump said earlier in Georgia. “And the language is clear that I have the right to do it as president.”

Hours later, Trump defended his policy at a news conference. He said he would sign an order imposing “a 10 per cent global tariff under Section 122” and that other tariffs would “remain in place, fully in place and in full force and effect”.

“Potentially higher... It depends on whatever we want them to be,” he said when asked about future rates.

He called the ruling “deeply disappointing” and praised Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh for dissenting. He also alleged “foreign interests” influenced the court but gave no evidence.

Trump linked tariffs to jobs, markets and farm aid. “Last week I gave them $12 billion out of tariff money,” he said.

On trade with India, Trump said, “Nothing changes,” adding that “they'll be paying tariffs and we will not be paying tariffs”.

He said he had imposed “a 20 per cent tariff” on China “as a penalty for sending fentanyl in,” claiming inflows were down “more than 30 per cent”.