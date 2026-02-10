"Not Happy With Answer": BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Questions Minister Over State Of Hospitals

The dilapidated condition of government hospitals once again came into focus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly during the budget session on Monday. This time, Maithili Thakur, known for her outspoken questions, had brought the issue under the scanner. Thakur had questioned Health Minister Mangal Pandey on the dilapidated condition of the government hospital in her constituency. Then, unsatisfied with the minister's response, she posed a sharp question.

A video of this entire exchange -- a new MLA putting her own party's minister on the spot -- was widely circulated on social media. Maithili Thakur, a celebrated folk singer from Mithilanchal, had won her maiden election in November from Alinagar after joining the BJP. She said she had joined politics after being inspired by the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the Question Hour on Monday, Maithili Thakur had raised the condition of the hospital building in her constituency, declaring that it was so dilapidated that a major accident appeared imminent.

Describing the situation, she said plaster keeps falling from the ceiling, the walls bear deep cracks, and water leaks into the wards during the rainy season. Even so, patients are still being treated in the building, pregnant women are admitted, and children are kept, which is a direct threat to people's lives, she said.

"I am not completely satisfied with the answer... Because it is written that the building is not in a bad condition. It just needs to be repaired," she said.

"But I want the minister to explain once again. Because I myself have seen that the building is in a bad condition. There is a health system running in a small room. There is no MBBS doctor. In the past, there were two MBBS doctors there. But not now," she continued, listing her reservations in detail.

Thakur questioned why hospital buildings are in such a state when the government is increasing the health budget every year. While a shortage of doctors and medicines is a problem, an even bigger threat is dilapidated buildings that could collapse at any time, she said.

The MLA asked the House whether the government was waiting for a major accident to occur before new buildings would be constructed.

"I am not questioning the minister. I am just making a request to him. Because I was very young. And since then, I have been seeing the health minister as a minister. I have been seeing him working on health. So I want him to solve this in the interest of the public," she added.

In his response, the Health Minister said the state government is serious about the condition of hospital buildings. New buildings have been approved for several hospitals, and construction is in progress in some locations. He also said hospitals with extremely dilapidated buildings have been identified and will be repaired or renovated in a phased manner.

The minister's response, however, did not satisfy Maithili Thakur. She immediately intervened, saying the hospital in her area has been on the list for years, but till date, neither repairs nor construction on a new building has started.

Raising the question again, she said every year there is only talk of planning and approval, but the ground reality remains the same. She also said that patients and their families are forced to seek treatment in fear.

After Maithili Thakur's repeated questions, the atmosphere in the House became heated for a while. Opposition MLAs thumped the table in support, while some members of the ruling party appeared uneasy.

The Speaker had to intervene to help the discussion move forward.

As soon as the video of the debate surfaced on social media, it was widely circulated.

People praised the MLA, saying she had strongly raised a very serious and ground-level issue. Government hospital buildings in many districts of Bihar are in a very poor condition and many hoped that raising the issue during the budget session will ensure action.

Many wrote that while dilapidated hospital buildings are a major problem -- not just in Bihar but in many states across the country -- it often goes unnoticed.