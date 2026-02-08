Central Board Of Secondary Education CTET 2026: Paper 2 Cancelled At Two Bihar Exam Centers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has canceled the CTET Paper 2 at its examination centres in Bihar, said board adding exam will be conducted in a fortnight. The date will be announced soon.

In a notice issued on X, the board stated that the examination could not be conducted at two centers in Bihar-St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar, located at center code 125016 in Vaishali (Hajipur), and Lakshya International Academy, located at center code 125014-due to unavoidable circumstances.

Out of 1803 examination centres for the CTET across the country, Paper - 2 has been conducted successfully at 1801 examination centes.

However, examination of Paper - 2 at 02 centres at Vaishali (Hajipur) (125016 - ST. JOHN'S ACADEMY, BASMATI NAGAR and 125014 - LAKSHYA… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 7, 2026

According to the board, a re-examination will be conducted within 15 days for the candidates who were scheduled to appear at these two centers. It was also stated that the revised examination dates would be communicated separately to the affected candidates.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 is being conducted on February 7th and 8th in 132 cities across the country in a pen-and-paper mode. A total of 25,30,581 candidates registered for the examination this year, with over 7.6 lakh applications received in the final 48 hours before the registration process closed on December 18th.

The CTET comprises two papers. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for candidates aiming to teach classes 6 to 8. Both papers consist of multiple-choice questions covering child development and pedagogy, language, mathematics, environmental studies, and other subjects relevant to the respective levels.

CTET is a national-level eligibility test that determines which candidates are eligible to teach classes 1 to 8 in centrally administered and recognised schools across the country. The examination is conducted twice a year by the CBSE and is considered a crucial qualification for becoming a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other government and aided schools.