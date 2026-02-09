6-Year-old Girl Raped, Murdered By Neighbour In Bihar

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 22-year-old neighbour in Bihar's Darbhanga district.

The incident occurred in the Patwa Pokhar area. The girl had been missing since late Saturday evening, and her family was continuously searching for her. When stray dogs started barking, the family became suspicious and went to investigate. They found the girl's blood-soaked body lying on the ground near the pond and immediately informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that three girls, all between the ages of six and eight, were playing together near the pond when the accused took one of the girls away into the darkness, raped and murdered her, and then fled. The other two girls managed to escape.

When the police showed the other two girls the CCTV footage, they identified Vikas Mahto as the man who committed the crime.

Following this, the police immediately arrested Vikas at his home, where they discovered bloodstains on his clothing. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagannath Reddy said the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.