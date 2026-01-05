UP Police Recruitment 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 3-Year Age Relaxation For All Category Candidates

UP Police 2026 Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a three-year age relaxation for candidates of all categories applying for 32,679 Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts for the 2026 recruitment cycle. With this relaxation, the age limit for male candidates has been increased to 18-25 years and for female candidates to 18-28 years, compared to the earlier limits of 18-22 years for men and 18-25 years for women.

Announcing the decision on X (formerly Twitter), CM Yogi Adityanath said the move reflects the state government's priority towards youth welfare and its respect for the aspirations and hard work of lakhs of young people in Uttar Pradesh.

"The welfare of the youth of the state is our topmost priority. In this regard, a decision has been taken to provide a relaxation of three years in the prescribed maximum age limit for candidates of all categories under direct recruitment-2025 for a total of 32,679 posts of Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts in the UP Police," the Chief Minister stated.

He further added that the decision stands as a symbol of faith and commitment towards the dreams of hardworking youth, reaffirming that the UP Government stands firmly with them.

UP Police 2026 Recruitment: How To Apply

Candidates must first complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process. To do so, visit the "OTR Registration" section, register and log in using a mobile number, email ID, and password.

After completing registration, click on the "Link for Application" and apply for the relevant posts.

ALSO READ | UP Police Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 32,679 Constable Civil Police, Other Posts, Register Here

UP Constable Civil Police 2026 Recruitment: Number of Vacancies Available

The applications are invited for:

15,131 Constable PAC/Armed Police (Men),

1,341 Constable Special Security Force (Men),

2,282 Women Constables for Women Battalion,

71 Reserve Mounted Police (Men),

3,279 Jail Warder (Male),

106 Jail Warder (Female) and

10,469 Constable Civil Police vacancies.

Uttar Pradesh Constable Police 2026 Recruitment: Important Dates, Fees

The last date to submit your application and pay the fees for it is January 30, 2026. The fees deposited my candidates will be adjusted by the board before February 2, 2026.

The application fee is Rs. 500 for General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), it is Rs. 400.