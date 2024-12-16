UP Police Constable 2024 DV Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

UP Police Constable 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Admit Card for document verification and the physical standard test. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. They are required to enter their registration number and date of birth to access the admit card.

UPPRPB Constable Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "UP Police admit card for document verification and physical standard test" link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. Check the admit card and save it

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

UPPRPB Constable Exam 2024: Selection Process

The selection process involves multiple stages:

Written Exam

Physical Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Exam Format

The written examination for the UP Police Constable position was conducted for a total of 300 marks, featuring 150 questions divided into four sections:

General Knowledge

General Hindi

Numerical and Mental Ability

Mental Aptitude, IQ, and Logical Reasoning

The test duration was set at 3 hours (or 180 minutes).

The UPPRPB written exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security measures, including biometric verification. The exam was previously conducted on February 17 and 18 but was canceled due to paper leaks.