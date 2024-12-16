UP Police Constable 2024 DV Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

UPPRPB Constable Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1. Go to the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "UP Police admit card for document verification and physical standard test" link
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Enter your login details
Step 5. Check the admit card and save it
Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference
UPPRPB Constable Exam 2024: Selection Process
The selection process involves multiple stages:
- Written Exam
- Physical Test
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
UP Police Constable Result 2024: Exam Format
The written examination for the UP Police Constable position was conducted for a total of 300 marks, featuring 150 questions divided into four sections:
General Knowledge
General Hindi
Numerical and Mental Ability
Mental Aptitude, IQ, and Logical Reasoning
The test duration was set at 3 hours (or 180 minutes).
The UPPRPB written exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security measures, including biometric verification. The exam was previously conducted on February 17 and 18 but was canceled due to paper leaks.