"BrahMos <i>Hai Hamare Paas</i>": Asaduddin Owaisi Replies To Pak PM's Threat

Hitting back at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's threat to India over the Indus Waters Treaty, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Pakistani leader "should not talk nonsense" and added a BrahMos warning.

Referring to India's long-range, supersonic missile, Mr Owaisi said, "BrahMos hai humaare paas (We have BrahMos). He has said he was in a swimming costume when he received news that nine airbases had been hit. He (Sharif) should not talk such nonsense. He is a country's Prime Minister. Such language will not affect India.

"The government has kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. Instead of mending your ways, you are threatening us. Such threats won't work. Enough is enough," Mr Owaisi told the media.

The Indus Waters Treaty was put in abeyance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were murdered in cold blood. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently said the 1960 water-sharing pact will be on hold till Pakistan "irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism".

Addressing an event in Islamabad, the Pakistan Prime Minister recently said, "Enemy (India) can't snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan. You threatened to stop our water. If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget."

Sharif also said Pakistan won't compromise its rights under international agreements.

The provocative remarks came amid a barrage of reckless statements by prominent figures in the Pakistan leadership, including its Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who recently made a nuclear threat. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," he said, according to reports.

New Delhi responded that "nuclear sabre-rattling" is Pakistan's "stock-in-trade". "The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforces the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups," the External Affairs Ministry said.

"India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security," the ministry said.