Asaduddin Owaisi's "Hijab-Clad PM Dream", BJP's "Go To Islamabad" Jibe

A war of words has ensued between the BJP and AIMIM over Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that a woman wearing a hijab would become the prime minister of India. In a sharp retort, the BJP suggested those willing to have a hijab-wearing prime minister must go to Pakistan.

Owaisi has been campaigning across Maharashtra in view of the local body elections in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state. In a speech in Solapur, the AIMIM president cited the Indian constitution that allows any citizen of the country to occupy the top post.

"The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the prime minister of the country. Baba Sahib (BR Ambedkar—who headed the committee that drafted India's constitution)'s constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the prime minister of this country," Owaisi said.

'Go To Islamabad'

The BJP asserted that it isn't possible in India, and to have such dreams fulfilled, one must move to Islamabad or Karachi.

"Asaduddin Owaisi shouldn't be so audacious in a Hindurashtra. 90% of our population are Hindus. No woman wearing a hijab or burka can become the prime minister or mayor in Mumbai. Those aspiring to be one can go to Islamabad or Karachi. They have no place here," said Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane.

Reacting to Rane, AIMIM's spokesperson Waris Pathan questioned what was wrong with Owaisi's remark, justifying that the constitution allows any Indian citizen, be it a hijab-clad woman, to hold the PM's post.

"The Constitution of India governs this country, and according to it, anyone can become the Prime Minister, Governor, or Mayor. What did he (Owaisi) say wrong? He said that it is our wish that one day a woman wearing a hijab will become the prime minister of the country," he told news agency ANI.

A BJP Dare To Owaisi

Another BJP leader, Shehzad Poonawala, dared Owaisi to elect a burqa-clad woman as the president of his party.

"Owaisi miya, there is no restriction in the Constitution on whether the Prime Minister should be someone wearing a hijab or not. Anyone can become Prime Minister, but first, win votes. Before dreaming of becoming Prime Minister, Owaisi miya, why don't you first make a hijab-wearing woman, a burqa-clad woman, or at least someone from the Pasmanda community the president of your own party?" said Poonawala.

"Stop this lecture on secularism...Don't try to become a version of (Zohran) Mamdani here. In Maharashtra, especially in BMC, only a Hindu-Marathi will become the mayor," the BJP spokesperson asserted.

There won't be a second Pakistan in India, warned Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

"Owaisi, if you have "Ghazwa-e-Hind' in your mind, then listen carefully: because of the Congress party's mistakes and its politics of appeasement, whatever happened in the past will not be allowed to happen again in this country. There will be no second Pakistan formed here. The Constitution will prevail, and the rule of law will be enforced," said Singh.

Hijab, which refers to a headscarf worn by many Muslim women across the world, has been at the centre of a controversy in India. In several incidents, the Hindu right-wing had sought a ban on hijab in educational institutions.