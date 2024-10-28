UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the results of the UP Police Constable 2024 exam soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the result by visiting the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for UP Police Constable Exam 2024

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: A new page will open on your screen

Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the result for future reference

Selection will be based on multiple stages, starting with a written exam. Qualified candidates will proceed to a physical test, followed by document verification and a medical exam.

The exam was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security, including biometric verification. Earlier, the exam was conducted on February 17 and 18 but was canceled due to paper leaks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation of the exam, ensuring that a fresh Police Recruitment 2024 exam would be conducted within six months in a transparent manner. Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women, appeared in the recruitment exam held earlier in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centers across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

