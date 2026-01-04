Man Run Over By Criminals Trying To Evade Cops In UP's Saharanpur

A 42-year-old man died on Saturday after two alleged criminals mowed him down while trying to evade arrest here, police said.

The incident occurred in the Dehat Kotwali area when a team of Uttarakhand Police were chasing the criminals who were in a car, Station House Officer (SHO) Sube Singh said.

He said the police team, while chasing the criminals, entered Uttar Pradesh and reached Saharanpur.

According to the officer, the police had put up barricades near Sheikhpura Qadeem to stop the car.

On spotting the police, the accused suddenly reversed their car at high speed, hitting a man, Sheetal, who was on a motorcycle. "The impact was so severe that the biker was thrown off and suffered serious injuries," the SHO said.

Sheetal, a resident of Mayahedi village, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he added.

Police said efforts are on to trace the criminals with the help of CCTV footage from the area.

