"Darkest Day Of My Life": Vedanta Chairman's Son Dies Of Heart Attack

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal expressed grief over the sudden death of his son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who died at the age of 49 following a cardiac arrest in New York.

Agnivesh was recovering from a skiing accident at Mount Sinai Hospital in the city.

Calling it “the darkest day” of his life, Agarwal said, “My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us.”

Agarwal remembered about Agnivesh's journey from his birth in Patna on June 3, 1976, to becoming a business leader. “From a middle-class Bihari family, he grew into a man of strength, compassion, and purpose. The light of his mother's life, a protective brother, a loyal friend, and a gentle soul who touched everyone he met,” he said on X.

Agnivesh studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, and went on to establish Fujeirah Gold, later becoming Chairman of Hindustan Zinc. Despite his achievements, Agarwal said his son remained “simple, warm, and deeply human.” “To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world,” he added.

Agarwal reaffirmed a shared dream with his son to build a self-reliant India and uplift society. “Agni believed deeply in building a self-reliant India. He would often say, ‘Papa, we lack nothing as a nation. Why should we ever be behind?' I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life,” he said.

Agarwal concluded with a heartfelt message, “Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched. I do not know how to walk this path without you, but I will try carrying your light forward.”

Agarwal has two children, his late son, Agnivesh, and a daughter, Priya, who is on the board of Vedanta Ltd. and chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Agnivesh was the chairperson of Vedanta subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.