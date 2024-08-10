Vedanta Chairman Shares Special Birthday Post For Daughter: 'She's Always Lived Simple Life'

Mr Agarwal shared a heartwarming birthday post for his youngest daughter.

Vedanta Group Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a special, heartwarming birthday post for his youngest daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar. In his post, Mr Agarwal opened up about his children's upbringing. He shared that his kids never had any special privileges and he always taught them to be fighters. "Maine hamesha apne bachhon ko fighter banna sikhaya (I have always taught my children to be fighters). I have mostly been hard on them aur kabhi spoil nahi kiya (never spoiled them)," the industrialist wrote while sharing throwback photos.

Mr Agarwal then went on to recall how his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar was "never given any special privileges". "We lived in Mayfair and had the resources but she always took the tube or local transport. She has always lived a simple life, remained culturally rooted and followed the Indian value system despite growing up in different countries. She chose to move to Mumbai and work for several social causes," Mr Agarwal shared.

Take a look at the post below:

Maine hamesha apne bachhon ko fighter banna sikhaya. I have mostly been hard on them aur kabhi spoil nahi kiya.



My daughter @PriyaAH_Vedanta despite being the younger one was never given any special privileges. We lived in Mayfair and had the resources but she always took the… pic.twitter.com/AgDrE0pPq1 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) August 10, 2024

The industrialists further revealed that when his youngest daughter wanted to start her "dream project" YODA (Youth Organisation in Defense of Animals at the age of 16, she did not take a single penny from him. "She set it up all by herself, raised funds and has been successfully running it," he wrote.

Mr Agarwal added that he had always seen his daughter working "really hard" and taking "more and more responsibility in the core business". He concluded his post by saying, "I know I don't say this enough but Priya you make me really proud. Keep chasing your dreams. I will always have your back".

Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited, Director of Vedanta group, co-founder of YODA Mumbai and also the founder of TACO, an animal welfare organisation. According to the Vedanta website, she has experience in Public Relations with Ogilvy & Mather and in Rediffusion Y&R. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Business Management from the University of Warwick in the UK.