Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman's Son Who Died In US

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh, 49, died following a cardiac arrest in the United States. In a post on X, Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday that Agnivesh's death was the darkest day of his life. "No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend," he added.

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal?

The eldest child of Anil Agarwal and Kiran Agarwal, Agnivesh was born in Patna on June 3, 1976. He studied at the prestigious Mayo College in Ajmer and then went to the US for further studies.

After completing his education in America, Agnivesh did not join his father's company directly, a report by NDTV India said. Instead, he spent time overseas gaining professional exposure to understand global business models, finance, and corporate governance. This experience later helped him return to India and work at Vedanta Group companies.

According to Anil Agarwal, Agnivesh was responsible for setting up Fujairah Gold and became the chairman of Hindustan Zinc. He also served on the board of directors of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), one of the largest private thermal power plants in Punjab.

Agnivesh Stayed Away From Limelight

Agnivesh stayed away from the limelight, rarely seen on social media and in public forums. However, within the Vedanta Group, he was known as a seasoned and visionary board member.

The 49-year-old sustained injuries after a skiing accident in the US. Anil Agarwal said that Agnivesh was undergoing treatment at the Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. Agarwal added that his son was recovering well.

"We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us," the Vedanta Group chairman added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Agnivesh's death.

Reacting to Anil Agarwal's post on X, PM Modi said, "The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti."