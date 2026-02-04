Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal To Donate 75% Wealth For Social Causes

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has committed to donating 75 per cent of his wealth to society. He said he will cease to be a promoter and serve as a trustee. This comes after his recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 72-year-old has an estimated net worth of about $4.9 billion (around Rs 3.66 lakh crore), according to Forbes.

In a February 3 post on X, Agarwal shared that he took part in Prime Minister Modi's "Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders" on the sidelines of the India Energy Week last week. This marked the first official meeting that Agarwal attended after the death of his son, Agnivesh, 49, following a cardiac arrest in the US.

During his conversation with PM Modi, Agarwal told him about his decision to formally step down from the promoter's role.

"I took the opportunity to inform him that I have already announced that 75% of my wealth will go back to society. I will cease to be a promoter and will work as a trustee," Agarwal wrote on the social media platform.

Last week, I was invited to attend and speak at the ‘PM's Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders' on the sidelines of the India Energy Week.



This was the first official meeting I attended after the tragedy in our family. I am very grateful to Pradhan Mantri ji who expressed his… — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 3, 2026

Agarwal has often talked about legacy-driven philanthropy, while his recent post on X further emphasises a formalised approach to donate wealth for public good.

A Rs 10,000-15,000 Crore Commitment

Anil Agarwal's next wide-scale philanthropic initiative is aimed at sectors such as education and healthcare.

"Very humbly, in keeping with the wishes of my late son, I put forward a request to do something big in education, healthcare or anything else that can benefit society. I would like to put in Rs10,000 crore-Rs 15,000 crore in such an effort. I am thankful to the PM for appreciating the sentiment," he wrote in his post.

Saying this was his first official meeting after the tragedy in his family, Agarwal added he was "very grateful" to PM Modi, who "expressed his condolences and deep sympathy for my loss."

"His advice that my wife and I stay strong and continue to do our work, which is important for the country, provided great solace," he added.

Agarwal went on to say that we are "lucky" to have a Prime Minister who "not only has eyes and ears on the ground but also possesses great empathy towards all Indians."

"His words are a massive support to our family as we try to pick up our lives after tragedy and grief," he added.

In an earlier post, Agarwal said that Agnivesh's death was the darkest day of his life. Born in Patna on June 3, 1976, Agnivesh was the eldest child of Anil and Kiran Agarwal.