"Businesses Should Envision Building Elite Universities In India": Vedanta Founder At NDTV World Summit

NDTV World Summit 2025: During the NDTV World Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Anil Agarwal, Chairman and Founder of Vedanta, discussed what needs to be done to encourage young people to pursue their studies in the country. He proposed that businesses should consider establishing an elite university in India.

When questioned about the youth who are unable to study abroad, he remarked, "The foundation of America was laid by its universities, with 30-35 institutions established by industrialists. What we truly need is to create a city similar to Boston, where we can offer education at perhaps half or even a quarter of the cost."

He called on industrialists and businesses to start envisioning the development of an elite stadium or a premier university. "How can we establish a research center, an elite stadium like Ivy league, a comprehensive university? Every business entity should begin to contemplate this."

Known for their academic excellence, rich history, and global prestige, the Ivy League have become the ultimate dream for students worldwide. The Ivy League consists of some of the most prestigious universities globally, which include Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, and Yale University.

To emphasize his point, he stated that businesses play a crucial role, as nothing can operate without them, and he discussed the importance of a country's economic development:

"The most critical aspect is economic advancement, and we are now aligning towards that through this summit."

He additionally discussed the abundance of natural resources in India and reiterated that, "The only way to move forward is to produce your own."

Agarwal further added that, people from outside want to come and set up in India but they are unsure about the process or hurdles that they may face, but still everybody is interested in India. "This is the sign that the day these companies make way to India, stability will follow because these people are looking for young population and cheaper labour. India is the only country where people work for 12 months."