American Family Spends 2.5 Months In India, Highlights 9 Key Differences Between Two Countries

An American woman who took her family to India for a two-and-a-half-month trip has highlighted the subtle cultural and societal differences between the two countries. In a now-viral Instagram post, Anna Haakenson, a mother of two, said she knew India would be different, but she did not have the exact idea how contrasting the two nations might actually be.

From food to the nature of people to how inexpensive living in India was, Haakenson touched upon several topics that have struck a chord online.

Here Are The Nine Differences Listed By The American Family:

In America, spicy means mild heat, but in India, spicy could cause some digestive issues, especially for foreigners.

In the USA, people pretend you don't exist. In India, people will absolutely ask where you are from, where you are going, and why.

While trash is placed in trash cans in the USA, the same can't be said about India, where it goes wherever the nearest person decides.

Driving your own car is the default, and you follow the traffic laws in US, but India has controlled chaos on the road that outsiders would not understand.

America - winter, spring, summer, fall in most places; India: hot, monsoon, and "surprise extra heat" season.

America - Mostly catholic churches and quiet gatherings; India: Temples everywhere and festivals that take over entire cities.

Haakenson said everything is expensive in the US but in India, everything was manageable.

America - Single-family living; India - multiple generations under one roof

'It Is True'

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly four million views and hundreds of comments as the social media users shared some of the points that the American family may have missed.

"Thanks for sharing the differences you have noticed! Although I have not lived in India, i knew about all these from the couple of time i have visited," said one user, while another added: "It is true that all generation live together because my family two uncle family and grandma we all live together under one roof."

A third commented: "Kinda off about weather though. Maybe you only experienced southern weathe,r which I agree is hot, but try the Himalayan regions, we have different seasons."

A fourth said: "Well captured the differences!! In India, people care even if you are a stranger to them."