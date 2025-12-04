NRI Returns To India From Canada After 5 Years, Says 'Couldn't Take It Anymore'

Better job opportunities and living standards are some of the common reasons for people to venture outside India. While the potential for career advancement in a foreign land is significantly high, it still coincides with feelings of homesickness and social isolation. This sentiment was recently highlighted by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who, after five years in Canada, decided to return to their homeland.

"After living in Canada for 5 years I just couldn't take it anymore. Social isolation, though I do have friends here, had started to get to me. It's very hard to describe the feeling, but life just felt robotic abroad," the user wrote in a now-viral Reddit post.

The NRI said they stopped 'feeling human' in Canada owing to the excessively structured system, which did not leave any room for being truly free.

"Everything has to be planned and structured here. Like even for a grocery run, lets say to buy rice, I need to plan a trip to costco or elsewhere," the user said whilst comparing it to India.

"On the other hand, in India there is organized chaos which I dearly miss. The random encounters and spontaneous plans that wouldnt cost me a whole day is what I missed and decided to pull the plug on things here."

"I am so excited for the future. People may sh*t on India for being dirty and lacking civic sense, but I will take it for all its flaws. Afterall, it's home."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Follow Your Heart'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the individual for taking the bold decision of returning to India and wished them all the best.

"Glad that you are bold and doing what you want to do. I'm sure it will work out," said one user, while another added: "Good for you! Follow your heart, always. Shows character. And when you take things head-on with eyes wide open, you can overcome many obstacles. Good luck in your journey."

A third commented: "Stay where you feel happy. Every place has its pros and cons. Every country has its issues. But you need to know your priority. Its ok to stay anywhere."

A fourth said: "Good for you. I recommend you jot down your emotions and reasons for making this move because there will be times when you may question or regret. It'll help you put things in perspective."