'How Is This Even Possible?' French Woman Stunned After Golden Temple Visit

A French woman currently living in India has gone viral on social media after expressing amazement at the scale of operations at the Golden Temple -- the holiest place of worship for Sikhs. Julia Chaigneau, who settled in Ahmedabad nearly two years ago, said it was insane to have the chance to eat at the community kitchen where everyone was welcomed without any prejudice.

"I visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar today. The place is absolutely stunning but having a chance to see and eat at the biggest community kitchen of the world was insane," wrote Chaigneau in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The French designer said it was difficult to fully fathom that everything was provided free of cost within the compounds of Sri Harmandir Sahib.

"it's hard to wrap my head around the fact that everything is free for everyone. No religion, no status, no background needed. Just walk in. Eat. Be welcomed. And most of it runs purely on volunteers. Standing in that atmosphere, watching millions be fed with zero expectation in return. It's honestly a very inspiring things to witness. How is this scale even possible?" she added.

'Crazy Scale, Pure Service'

As of the last update, the viral post had garnered nearly 80,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users agreeing with her assessment about Ahmedabad.

"And the food is so hygienic and delicious. Most restaurants don't even achieve this," said one user, while another added: "Crazy scale, pure service. Golden Temple is truly special. I watched the Nat Geo documentary on the world's largest community kitchen still blows my mind how they serve millions with pure seva."

A third commented: "There are no free lunches. A western philosophy. But in India, people are kind, we are rich in agri produce and most importantly, our hearts!"

A fourth said: "Generosity, altruism and a belief that the one who is up above will give us that strength, resources and support to sustain this. And the volunteers do it with a big heart. We learn from a young age what "seva" means."