Indian Newlywed Bride's Guitar Performance Viral, Social Media Reacts

A video of an Indian newlywed bride has sparked debate online after she was filmed playing the guitar in an all-female gathering, whilst observing the traditional practice of wearing a ghoonghat (veil). The sight of a talented woman in a veil divided social media users, as supporters praised the display, stating that talent cannot remain hidden, while others said it was unfortunate that she had to contend with such customs.

In the now-viral clip, the woman can be seen adjusting her guitar as well as her ghoonghat before singing Shah Rukh Khan's classic Ek Din Aap from the 1997 movie Yes Boss. Before she begins, another woman sitting near her tugs at her veil multiple times to ensure her face is not visible. Wearing the red choodas, a symbol of marital bliss and prosperity, the woman strums the guitar strings and completes her performance.

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 13.5 million views and thousands of comments, with one user stating: "Your voice is very beautiful, and so was the song choice. You should take a chance as a singer."

Another highlighted: "Isn't it sad how the girl is so talented and the only focus of the women around her is on the height of her ghunghat!"

A third commented: "My parents are looking for a rishta for me. One day, my mom told me that I should learn some sangeet because I might need it. I told her that I can already play the guitar and sing these songs. Now I can show her this video and tell her that I'll perform this in the mahila sangeet."

A fourth said: "She deserves much better in-laws, her talent won't be appreciated there as much as it deserves."

Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Earlier this year, popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir went viral as well after his wife was spotted in a red veil during one of the wedding functions. Addressing the issue, Khan Sir, in an interview, said his wife decided to keep the veil as she wanted to stand out from the rest of the gathering.

"It was my wife's decision to wear the veil at the reception. She said it was her childhood dream and that every girl dreams of becoming a bride with a veil. As per her, the bride has a different identity wearing the veil in a crowd of people," said Khan Sir.

"She said since everyone is already dressed at the reception, the veil would help her stand out. I told her people would blame me, to which she replied, 'No, it's my childhood dream'. She was stubborn that she wanted to be this way, and at the end, I said okay," he added.