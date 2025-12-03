Teen Vlogger Dies While Riding KTM At 140 kmph, Decapitated Body Lies On Road

An 18-year-old vlogger, who went by the name 'PKR Blogger', has died in a horrendous road accident in Gujarat's Surat while riding his KTM Duke motorcycle allegedly at a high speed. The social media influencer, Prince Patel, was decapitated.

CCTV footage of the accident shows Prince riding allegedly at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour while descending the Great Liner Bridge, a multi-level flyover. The biker reportedly lost control and fell on the road, while the bike dragged along the divider before stopping a few hundred meters away from Prince.

Prince is seen rolling on the ground multiple times after falling off the bike before coming to a stop. The impact was so severe that his head was severed from his body.

The initial investigation suggests that Prince was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Prince's mother reportedly lives in a shelter and makes a living by selling milk.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating.

Prince Patel's KTM Duke

Who Was Prince Patel?

Prince was popular among teenagers for his biking reels and fast-riding content on social media. His Instagram account reflects his love for the KTM Duke 390, a bike which, according to his social media activity, he purchased in September.

The biker would share stylised pictures and videos of his bike regularly. He had also given his KTM a name - Laila.

Four days ago, Prince had shared a video expressing his love for 'Laila' even in heaven. Referring himself as 'Majnu', Prince shared the tale of separation due to death but still loving that one person, here, a vehicle.

"Jab tak Majnu zinda tha, use is duniya me Laila se khoobsurat koi laga hi nahi. Lekin ab wo us jahan me hai jaha pe hoor or pariya bhi rehti hai lekin waha jaa kar bhi use Laila se zaada haseen koi lag hi nahi rahi (When Majnu was alive, he never found anyone more beautiful than Laila. Now Majnu is in a world where there are fairies, but even there, he can't find anyone more beautiful than Laila)," he voiced the video.

The video ended with the popular Bollywood song from the movie Laila Majnu, describing his love for the bike.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)