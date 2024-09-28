4 Children Among 7 Dead As Bus Jumps Divider, Hits Vehicles In Gujarat

The minivan was on the way from Gandhinagar to Dwarka (Representational)

Seven people including four children died and 14 suffered injuries after a bus jumped the road divider and hit three vehicles near Dwarka in Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51 when the bus was heading from Dwarka to Ahmedabad.

It jumped the divider as its driver tried to avoid hitting cattle on the road, and collided with a minivan, a car and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, said a local police official.

Of those dead, six people were travelling in the minivan while one was a bus passenger, said police inspector D H Bhatt.

The minivan was on the way from Gandhinagar to Dwarka, and was only a few kilometres from its destination when it met with accident.

"Seven persons have died; four children, two women and a man," inspector Bhatt said.

Those dead were identified as Hetalben Thakor (25), Tanya (2), Riyansh (3), Vishan (7), Priyanshi (13), Bhavnaben Thakor (35) and Chirag Ranabhai (25).

Six of them were from Kalol in Gandhinagar and one was from Dwarka, the official said.

