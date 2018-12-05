Delhi Man Arrested In Dwarka Hit-And-Run Case That Killed One

The accident had killed a fruit vendor and injured a man while they were returning home after work.

A 28-year-old man who was driving the Mercedes car that allegedly ran over and killed a fruit vendor in Delhi was arrested on Tuesday, police said. They added that the car involved in the accident was seized.

According to a senior officer, a Mercedes logo found at the accident spot prompted the police to procure the details of about 4,000 cars of the same line to ascertain the details of the car involved in the accident.

Police said an eyewitness and the person who called to inform about the accident too were questioned. As there were no CCTV cameras around the accident spot, footage from adjacent roads were analysed.

The accident killed 35-year-old Sarvesh and injured 30-year-old Inder while they were returning home after work.