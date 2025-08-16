Delhi University Students To Get AI, Cybersecurity Training Under Google Cloud Collaboration

The University of Delhi (DU) has entered into a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to equip students with cutting-edge skills in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital literacy.

The initiative will provide industry-recognised certifications, hackathons, mentorship opportunities, startup incubation support, and specialised Google workshops for education.

Registrar Dr Vikas Gupta said the partnership is aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is designed to boost students' career prospects.

"Technology adoption is growing rapidly. DU has already launched several courses in line with NEP 2020, and this collaboration with Google Cloud will add immense value by offering students future-ready skills," he said.

Dean of Colleges, Professor Balram Pani, added, "Delhi University is the number one university in the country. This collaboration will benefit both DU and Google."

Google Cloud Managing Director (India) Shashi Sreedharan highlighted the significance of the partnership: "Technology is a powerful equaliser. It is vital that India's next-generation talent is equipped with practical, future-ready skills. Our collaboration with DU marks a major step in shaping an AI-enabled academic ecosystem in India."



Professor Sanjeev Singh noted that the programme would include hands-on labs, assessments, and certifications in industry-leading courses. Students will also gain exposure through campus hackathons and webinars.

