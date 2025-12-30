Biocon Employee, 26, Found Dead At Bengaluru Office

A 26-year-old employee of Biocon was found dead on the company premises at Bengaluru's Electronic City Phase-II on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon. Police said the man, Anantha Kumar, may have jumped or fallen from the parapet of the fourth floor of the office building. The reasons behind the death are not yet known, and no note was found, police said.

Kumar's body was shifted to a local hospital. A case has been registered at Parappana Agrahara Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru's Banashankari area, was employed in the finance department of the company.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees in Bengaluru. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this extremely difficult time. As the matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, we are unable to share further details at this stage," said Biocon in a statement.

