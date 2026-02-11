Woman's Half-Burnt Body Found In Suitcase On The Side Of Highway In Punjab

The half-burned body of a young woman was found inside a suitcase on the side of a highway in Punjab's Bathinda district on Wednesday.

The red suitcase was discovered on the National Highway near Behman Diwana village. Men working in agricultural fields across the road spotted the luggage and alerted the authorities. Police officers and a forensics team arrived shortly after to begin their investigation.

"We received information regarding the body of a young woman found in a suitcase. We arrived with a forensics team and a dog squad and have initiated an investigation," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harvinder Singh.

"The body is relatively fresh, as there is no odour. There are a few injury marks on her body, and we estimate her age to be approximately 20 years," he added.

The victim's identity and residence remain unknown. Police have issued a public statement and are keeping the body in the morgue for 72 hours to allow for identification.

The Punjab government had in January launched a statewide drive against gangsters aimed at dismantling the entire ecosystem of organised crime, including weapon supply chains, logistics, safe houses and communication networks.

Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said raids were being conducted across the state under 'Operation Prahar', and 12,000 police personnel were participating in the operation.

"Financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains, communication networks... We are committed to bust the entire ecosystem of gangsters. There will be zero tolerance for their aiders and abettors," Yadav said during a press conference.