"I Killed Her": Punjab Man Hacks Wife With Axe, Uploads Video On Instagram

A man in Punjab's Sangrur district has allegedly murdered his wife in a brutal manner and recorded the incident on video, which he later posted on social media platform Instagram.

Police said the accused, Kuldeep Singh, son of a former village sarpanch, allegedly beat his wife, Harkirtan Kaur, to death on Tuesday. After the incident, he went to the police station and surrendered.

According to Ranveer Singh, DSP of Lehragaga town, the accused repeatedly assaulted his wife and filmed the act. The video was later uploaded on social media. Police have taken Kuldeep Singh into custody and seized the victim's body.

Harkirtan Kaur was the mother of three children, two daughters aged 10 and eight, and a six-year-old son.

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder. The video circulating online is also being examined as part of the probe.

The video shows the man repeatedly striking his wife. She appears to still be breathing at the beginning of the recording. The man then repeatedly hits her neck with what seems to be an axe until she becomes motionless. In the end, the man is heard saying in Punjabi, "I killed her."