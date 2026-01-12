Advertisement
2 Shooters, 5 Others Arrested In AAP Sarpanch Murder Case

Jharmal Singh, the sarpanch of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran, was shot dead at the wedding at point-blank range.

Read Time: 2 mins
2 Shooters, 5 Others Arrested In AAP Sarpanch Murder Case
The two shooters were arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.
Chandigarh:

Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested two shooters and five other accused in the murder case of an AAP sarpanch who was killed at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4.

The two shooters -- Sukhraj Singh alias Ganga from Patti in Tarn Taran district and Karamjit Singh from Gurdaspur district -- were arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday in coordination with the local police and central agencies, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav told reporters here.

The two were produced before a court in Raipur and taken into custody after obtaining transit remand. They are being brought to Amritsar for further investigation, he said.

The other five arrested accused, who were part of the support and logistical module, were arrested from Punjab, the DGP said.

Jharmal Singh, the sarpanch of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran, was shot dead at the wedding at point-blank range.

CCTV footage showed the two shooters walking into the wedding venue, one of them pulling out a gun and firing at Singh's head before fleeing the spot. Singh was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, the AAP government drew flak from the opposition over alleged deteriorating law and order in Punjab, with the BJP demanding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Punjab Police, AAP Sarpanch Murder Case, Tarn Taran
NDTV News
