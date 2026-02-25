'Killed For Rs 20,000, ISI Behind It': Punjab Police On Cops' Killing

The killing of the two policemen near the India and Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur was carried out by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a senior police official said Wednesday.

The bodies of assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar, who were posted at the Dorangla police outpost in Adhian village of Gurdaspur, about 2 km from the international border, were found inside the checkpost on Sunday.

"The accused carried out the attack on the police at the behest of Pakistan's ISI. Being residents of the village, they conducted a recce before targeting and killing the police officers. They did everything for money and acted on the instructions of the ISI," Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goyal told reporters in Gurdaspur.

The murder was committed for Rs 20,000, the senior cop said.

Police have arrested one and killed in an encounter another of the three people allegedly involved in the murder of two policemen, the officer said.

The third accused is on the run, and a hunt for him is on, the officer added.

The Punjab Police identified the three as Ranjit Singh (19), Inderjit Singh (21), both residents of Adhian village, and Dilawar Singh (19), a resident of Alinangal village.

The killings came to light when the sarpanch of Adhian village, Kamaljeet Singh, visited the checkpost after being informed by the Dorangla SHO that both policemen were not answering their calls. The sarpanch, who reached the checkpost found both the ASI and the home guard dead with gunshot injuries.

While the ASI's body was found on a chair with his hands in his pockets, the home guard was lying dead on a cot, the police said.

Dorangla sector is frequently targeted by Pakistan-based terrorists to push drones carrying drugs, arms and ammunition. In April 2025, a BSF soldier was injured in an IED blast along the border.

A day after the killings, a Pakistan-based gangster posted on social media a purported video showing an unidentified shooter firing at one of the cops at point-blank range. The same unverified video, posted by gangster Shahzad Bhatti, was also shared by an outfit calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, which had claimed responsibility for the killings.

In recent months, Punjab has witnessed targeted attacks on police stations and security establishments, signaling a disturbing attempt to challenge law enforcement and disrupt public order.