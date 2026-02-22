2 Policemen Found Dead With Bullet Wounds At Border Outpost In Punjab

Two policemen with bullet wounds were found dead inside an outpost near the India and Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district today.

Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar were posted at an outpost in Adhian in the district. Kumar was a home guard, and Gurnam was an assistant sub-inspector, a police officer said.

The circumstances around the incident including a terror angle are under investigation, the police said. Such outposts are maintained by the Punjab Police in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), and act as the second line of defence.

The outpost was approximately 2 km from the India-Pakistan border.

"In the morning, we received information that two of our personnel had sustained gunshot injuries," Gurdaspur senior police officer Aditya said, adding technical and forensic teams went there to collect evidence.

CCTV Footage

The police said CCTV footage from a nearby area showed at least five people on two motorcycles going toward the direction of the police outpost. The police have taken the footage for analysis, sources said.

In the same area, BSF officers in the past have said that their counterparts, Pakistani Rangers, have established new pickets which are barely a stone's throw from Dorangla block. All drone flights are remote-controlled from these pickets.

Dorangla sector is also frequently targeted by Pakistan-based terrorists to push drones carrying drugs, arms and ammunition. In April 2025, a BSF soldier was injured in an IED blast along the border.

The BSF had adopted Adhian as a 'Vibrant Village'.