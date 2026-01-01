Accused In Murder Case Of Gangster Goldy Brar's Cousin Shot Dead In Punjab

One of the accused in the 2020 murder of a cousin of gangster Goldy Brar was shot dead by two unidentified assailants near the senior superintendent of police's office in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday, police said.

The Mohali police booked foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar in connection with the murder of Gurwinder Singh alias Lambbad, who had come to a court along with his wife for a hearing in an opium recovery case when the assailants fired several rounds at him, killing him on the spot, they said Gurwinder's wife said in her complaint that he had been receiving threats from Goldy Brar.

Gurwinder was a resident of Rurki Pukhta village in Mohali's Sadar Kharar area.

After attending the court hearing, when Gurwinder reached near his car along with his wife, an assailant, who was already present near the vehicle, fired multiple shots at him and fled from the spot.

The police said the incident occurred at around 3 pm when Guwinder was opening the boot of his car parked on the road.

Meanwhile, in an unverified post on social media, gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara and Vicky Pehlwan claimed responsibility for the killing of Gurwinder while citing his alleged involvement in the murder of Gurlal Singh Brar.

Gurlal Singh Brar, the cousin of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar, was shot dead in Chandigarh in 2020.

An unverified audio clip doing the rounds on social media purportedly features Goldy Brar claiming responsibility for Gurwinder's murder and issuing threats in the wake of his parents' arrest.

Addressing the state government, the speaker said, "If you have the courage, be fair and face things head-on. You and your agencies used your might but failed to catch me, and now you have arrested my elderly parents from Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple). Do you think you can scare us? We are not afraid." He warned that governments are temporary and officials in Punjab are confined to the state, but his network is global.

"Governments come and go. The children of all leaders and police officers are settled abroad. You are limited to Punjab, but we are in the entire world. If you do anything unfair, then we will do the same," the speaker said.

The parents of Goldy Brar were arrested recently in a 2024 extortion case.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Rupnagar Range, Nanak Singh, said Gurwinder had come for a hearing in a 4 kg opium recovery case and was on bail in this matter.

Singh said Gurwinder had a criminal background and had been named in the Gurlal Brar murder case. "This angle is also being examined," he said.

An eyewitness to the fatal shooting said he initially thought a car tyre had burst. But then he saw a man, "wearing a cap and having a fair complexion", firing multiple rounds at a point-blank range.

The assailant's other accomplice was waiting for him at some distance on a bike, said the eyewitness, who is an advocate by profession.

"We are investigating the matter. We assure you that soon the assailants will be caught. We have leads, and we have information on who got it done. We are working on it," the DIG told reporters.

"Multiple teams have been constituted for technical analysis, scientific investigation, and human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused at the earliest," DIG Singh said.

The DIG informed that based on the statement of the deceased's wife, a case under Sections 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Sohana against Goldy Brar.

The complainant said that Gurwinder had been receiving threats from Goldy Brar, as he was named as an accused in the murder case of Gurlal Brar.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar was designated as a "terrorist" by India in 2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is at present believed to be in the US.

Earlier, he was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. But he parted ways with the Bishnoi gang last year. He is now part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang.

