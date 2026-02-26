Punjab Cops' Appearance In 'Pre-Wedding Shoot' Becomes Political Flashpoint

The Punjab Police has come under sharp criticism after a video surfaced showing serving police personnel allegedly participating in a pre-wedding shoot of a family member of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Batala.

The controversy erupted after senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia raised the issue on social media platform X, questioning the priorities of the force at a time when two Punjab Police personnel were recently murdered near the international border in Gurdaspur district.

👉 On the other hand, a "Pre wedding shoot" of newly appointed Batala… pic.twitter.com/TJjZEViosN — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) February 25, 2026

In a series of pointed remarks, Majithia alleged that while the police are yet to ascertain who was behind the killing of the two officers and how the incident unfolded, personnel were seen acting in a "pre-wedding shoot" of Engineer Manik Mehta, the newly appointed Batala Market Committee Chairman, who is reportedly close to the ruling AAP leadership.

In an eleven-point post on X, Majithia wrote:

"On one hand in Punjab, two police personnel were murdered at the international border in Gurdaspur district.

"Punjab Police is yet to ascertain who carried out the murder and how the incident took place.

"On the other hand, a "Pre wedding shoot" of newly appointed Batala Market Committee Chairman Engineer Manik Mehta is underway, where serving Punjab Police personnel have allegedly been used.

"Is this the state of security arrangements in Punjab?

"Will the adhoc DGP explain why police personnel were deployed for a pre wedding shoot instead of ensuring the safety of fellow personnel?

"Are pre wedding celebrations of Aam Aadmi Party leaders more important than the security of police personnel?

"In such circumstances, only God can protect Punjab, as no hope can be expected from the DGP or the Chief Minister cum Home Minister.

"For the first time in the state, Punjab Police personnel are reportedly being used for a pre-wedding shoot."

"When police guard celebrations instead of lives, priorities stand exposed.

"The ADHOC DGP and the Home Minister should also be given some role in this video.

"I demand suspension of Market Committee Chairman Manik Mehta and the Punjab Police personnel seen participating in this video shoot."

The viral video purportedly shows Inspector Surinder Singh performing a staged checking scene, releasing a woman at the signal of the groom-to-be and even saluting him. Majithia questioned whether "pre-wedding celebrations of AAP leaders are more important than the security of police personnel" and demanded the suspension of Manik Mehta as well as the police officials seen in the clip. He also sought an explanation from Punjab's ad-hoc DGP and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Responding to the controversy, DSP Tajinder Singh confirmed that Inspector Surinder Singh has been sent to the police lines. He condemned the conduct of the officials seen in the video, indicating that departmental action may follow.

The episode has triggered a political storm, raising uncomfortable questions about protocol, discipline, and priorities within the Punjab Police at a sensitive time for the state's security apparatus.