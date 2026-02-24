Punjab's Rs 40-Crore Border Plan After Targeted Cop Killings

Two Punjab police personnel were found shot dead at a checkpost in Gurdaspur near the Indo-Pak border on Sunday, raising serious concerns about the security situation in the state.

A day later, a Pakistan-based gangster posted on social media a purported video showing an unidentified shooter firing at one of the cops at point-blank range. The same unverified video, posted by gangster Shahzad Bhatti, was also shared by an outfit calling itself Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, which had claimed responsibility for the killings.

The bodies of assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and home guard Ashok Kumar, who were posted at the Dorangla police outpost in Adhian village of Gurdaspur, about 2 km from the international border, were found inside the checkpost.

The killings came to light when the sarpanch of Adhian village, Kamaljeet Singh, visited the checkpost after being informed by the Dorangla SHO that both policemen were not answering their calls. The sarpanch, who reached the checkpost at about 8:15 am, found both the ASI and the home guard dead with gunshot injuries.

The area where the bodies were found is prone to smuggling of heroin and weapons using drones from across the border.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke about this incident saying the matter is under investigation.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, claiming no one is safe under its rule.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh alleged that the incident reflects a failure of the state's security system and referred to recent threats to blow up a police station in Amritsar and over a dozen grenade attacks on police establishments across Punjab, including the police headquarters in Mohali.

He also flagged concerns over criminal gangs operating from high-security jails and the alleged smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones across the border, claiming that law and order in the state has weakened in recent years.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing serious concern over the killings.

This is not an isolated incident.

In recent months, Punjab has witnessed targeted attacks on police stations and security establishments, signaling a disturbing attempt to challenge law enforcement and disrupt public order.

This follows a string of attacks in late 2024, where explosive devices and grenades targeted several police stations and outposts, including those in Ajnala, Nawanshahr, Majitha, Batala, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur.

Senior police officials suspect these attacks are a coordinated effort by Pakistan's ISI, international drug syndicates, and foreign-based handlers to destabilize peace and harmony in the region.

Following the Gurdaspur incident, Arpit Shukla, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Punjab, visited the Amritsar Rural Police Station in Harinda, where he met with police officers and later held a review meeting with teams overseeing ongoing operations.

"Special operations against gangsters and drug traffickers are ongoing across Punjab; border security has been strengthened. From Fazilka to Pathankot, border areas equipped with CCTV, anti-drone systems, and joint patrolling; Rs 40 crore approved," ADGP Arpit Shukla said.

The Punjab Police said "all major incidents are being thoroughly investigated" and results will be shared soon.

During a review of border security, Arpit Shukla highlighted ongoing statewide "special operations" targeting organised crime and drug syndicates. The visit aimed to streamline field tactics and strengthen the state's offensive against international smuggling networks.

Addressing the Gurdaspur incident, Shukla affirmed that the matter is being taken "very seriously". He emphasised that officer morale remains high, noting that he is personally visiting personnel on the ground to offer support. While clarifying that it is too early to link the attack to the ISI or specific gangs, he assured that all leads are being pursued and legal action will follow the inquiry's conclusion.

Highlighting that seven Punjab districts share a border with Pakistan - from Fazilka to Pathankot - Shukla confirmed that security has been significantly bolstered. Key measures include deploying additional manpower and strengthening the "second line of defense" to intercept cross-border weapon and drug smuggling.

Shukla also said that the Punjab government has approved Rs 40 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras in border areas to enable 24-hour monitoring. Additionally, anti-drone systems have been installed in sensitive areas, with more systems planned for the future.

Emphasising a "zero-compromise" approach, Shukla noted that senior leadership is stationed at the scene to investigate every lead. He pledged to share findings with the media shortly and praised the courage of the Punjab Police, reaffirming the force's unwavering commitment to duty.

The ADGP reaffirmed the "complete synergy" between the Punjab Police and the BSF. He assured that all central and state agencies are fully synchronized to safeguard the international border and maintain an uncompromising state of preparedness.

In a recent interaction, former Punjab DGP SS Virk shared his perspective on the state's security challenges: identification of disruptive elements, deterrence against foreign handlers, countering youth recruitment , assertive response to cross-border threats.