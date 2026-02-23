Demolition At Congress MLA's Home Triggers Political Row In Punjab

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the Punjab MLA from Bholath and one of the most vocal critics of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, faced major police action on Monday morning. A heavy police contingent was deployed outside his residence in Kapurthala district as authorities moved in to carry out a demolition.

Early in the day, a large team of police and officials reached Khaira's house in the Bholath Assembly. Describing the move as an enforcement measure, officials demolished a gate and a portion of a structure in the lane adjacent to his residence. The action was carried out under tight security to prevent any interference.

The move triggered protests from Khaira's supporters, who raised slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led government. They alleged the demolition was politically motivated and accused the state administration of targeting opposition voices.

Khaira has consistently been one of the sharpest critics of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, frequently raising issues concerning law and order and alleged corruption. He has often accused the AAP government of misusing state machinery to silence dissent. Monday's action is likely to further escalate the political confrontation between the Congress leader and the ruling party.

The incident has turned the spotlight on what the opposition describes as "bulldozer politics" in Punjab, with Khaira now finding himself on the receiving end of the very enforcement style he has repeatedly criticised.

Congress Leadership Slams "Vendetta Politics"

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the government, saying, "I strongly condemn the demolition at my colleague @SukhpalKhaira's house. Power is temporary, but accountability is permanent. To Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, @ArvindKejriwal and officials following his unjust orders, every act will be remembered."

Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also hit out at the state government, "I strongly condemn this vindictive action against Sukhpal Singh Khaira. This is nothing but political harassment by the government. The blatant misuse of power to silence opposition voices is deeply undemocratic and completely unacceptable. If there was any alleged violation, the government should have followed due process and served a proper notice."

In a surprising turn, the incident brought together long-time political rivals. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared a clip of a phone conversation with Khaira on Instagram, stating he had spoken to the Bholath MLA to get details about what he termed "hooliganism" by the Punjab government.

In his post, Majithia alleged that the Punjab Police were acting with "open high-handedness" and claimed that the Panchayat Department initiated the demolition with a JCB without serving any prior notice. Expressing solidarity, Majithia wrote that he stands firmly with Khaira and strongly condemned the government's actions, tagging the Chief Minister and the Punjab Police in his post.

AAP Hits Back With Google Maps Evidence

The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit countered the allegations by releasing video evidence and Google Maps screenshots to support its claim of encroachment.

The party claimed the video proves the illegal occupation of government land at Khaira's residence. In a sharp statement, the party said, "It is an old habit of Congress to take votes from the people and then ignore their rights. Sukhpal Khaira is a prime example. He promised to work for the public, but instead prioritised his own gain by occupying government land. This video unmasks his deeds-the facts are clear."