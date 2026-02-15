Bhagwant Mann Taken To Mohali Hospital For Exhaustion, Condition Stable

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up on Sunday after he experienced exhaustion.

The hospital authorities said Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable, and he has been admitted for observation.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann was brought to Mohali from Sangrur where he, along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Sangrur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

A Fortis Hospital statement said the chief minister visited the hospital for a routine medical evaluation.

"He underwent comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations. All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits.

"He is currently experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care. His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team," the statement read.

After offering prayers at the temple in Sangrur, Mann (52) was supposed to visit Fazilka along with Kejriwal to extend condolences to the the family of Sandeep Gilhotra, after he passed away on Friday. Gilhotra was the father-in-law of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora.

The chief minister and Kejriwal were to attend a state-level event for its ongoing anti-drug drive in Moga on February 16.

In September last year, Mann was admitted for a week at the Fortis Hospital following exhaustion and low heart rate.

In 2024, Bhagwant Mann, who was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, had been admitted to Fortis Mohali for a few days.

