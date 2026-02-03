Akali Dal Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Leaves Prison After 7 Months

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been released from Nabha Jail after seven months. He had been imprisoned in Nabha Jail in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court granted him bail in the case. Hundreds of Akali workers and leaders had also gathered outside Nabha Jail to receive their leader.

When Bikram Majithia came out of jail, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and workers gave him a rousing welcome. His wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, was also present along with several party leaders.

"The more the government tried to suppress me, the more strength the Guru gave me. We have to confront the rulers of Delhi, that is, (Arvind) Kejriwal, head-on. Fighting the government is difficult, but we must not deviate from the path of truth," Majithia said.

He remembered all the Sikh Gurus and said that their strength has always been with him."I thank everyone who prayed for me. The government wanted me to come out dead, not alive. They even filed FIRs against several journalists. Fighting the government is not easy; the support of God and the people is necessary. I also thank every employee of the jail administration. If I have hurt anyone's feelings in jail, I apologise to them as well," he said.

He added that the government is probably preparing to file another case against him.

"They kept talking all sorts of things about me, but they didn't talk about anything related to Punjab during this time. Regarding Baba Ji, the Chief Minister said on social media yesterday that the police compromised the security of the Beas chief. This situation was deliberately created. My family members and lawyers were prevented from meeting me. It is Guru's grace that I came out alive. Otherwise, they would have killed me like Sidhu Moosewala," he said.

He thanked the leaders of all parties, including BJP and Congress leaders, for their support, claiming that half of the AAP was also with him.

Hundreds of party leaders and workers had gathered on the roads outside Nabha Jail to welcome Bikram Majithia. They had arrived with sweets. However, the police administration had put up barricades at several places to stop them. This led to several arguments between the workers and the police.

Bikram Majithia's wife and Shiromani Akali Dal MLA, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, also arrived at Nabha Jail.

She said, "Many thanks to God and the Supreme Court. The AAP government framed Bikram Majithia in a false case; truth has prevailed. Now the Punjab government should prove its allegations about how much land and money Bikram Majithia possesses. They should show us the five hundred crore rupees and one thousand acres of land they talked about."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's on X, which did not name anyone specifically, was a cryptic message in Punjabi saying, "Kal ban jaan bhaven aj ban jaan, adaltan da uthe rab rakha jithe mulakati hi judge ban jaan (If they become tomorrow, even if they become today, only the Lord can save courts there where visitors become judges).

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Buttu condemned the comment, stating, "Crossing the limits of respect is most unfortunate. The comment made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann towards Dera Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji is highly condemnable. Such a statement has not only hurt the sentiments of the 'sangat' but has also tarnished the dignity of his high office." He added, "I feel that you (Mann) have crossed all limits. By commenting on the Dera Beas sect head, you have lowered yourself."



