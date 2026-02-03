'When Visitors Turn Judges': Bhagwant Mann On Akali Dal, Dera Chiefs' Jail Meet

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a sharp swipe at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and the head of Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, over their jail meeting.

In a cryptic post on social media, Mann wrote, "Whether they become so today or tomorrow, God help those courts where visitors start acting as judges."

The remark was widely seen as a direct reference to Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon's visit to Patiala Jail, where Majithia is lodged in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

After the meeting, the Dera chief publicly dismissed the allegations against Majithia as baseless and politically motivated. Mann's response suggests discomfort with influential figures issuing what appear to be public "clean chits" to accused persons, even as legal proceedings remain underway.

The timing of the episode has added to its political significance. Within hours of the jail visit and the Dera chief's remarks, the Supreme Court granted bail to Majithia in the disproportionate assets case. While the court's decision is based purely on legal grounds, the sequence of events has fuelled a fresh political slugfest in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party has framed the issue as one of institutional integrity, while the Akali Dal views the developments as vindication of Majithia's long-standing claim that the cases against him are politically motivated.