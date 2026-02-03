Haven't Heard From India About Stopping Purchases Of Russian Oil: Moscow

The Kremlin stated that it had not heard from India about halting Russian energy purchases after US President Donald Trump said that New Delhi had agreed to stop buying it as a part of the India-US trade deal.

"So far, we haven't heard any statements from New Delhi on this matter," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We respect bilateral US-Indian relations," Peskov told reporters. "But we attach no less importance to the development of an advanced strategic partnership between Russia and India.

"This is the most important thing for us," he said, "and we intend to further develop our bilateral relations with Delhi."

What Trump Said

Trump announced the India-US trade deal on Monday and said that the tariffs on Indian goods have been reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases. He also said that India would now buy oil from the US and potentially Venezuela.

"He [PM Modi] agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela," Trump said. He added, "This will help end the war in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week."

India's History With Russian Oil

India has been importing around 1.5 million barrels of Russian crude per day, even after Trump imposed 25 per cent punitive tariffs on Indian goods, making it over one-third of the overall Indian imports, according to global trade data provider Kpler. India is the second-largest purchaser of Russian crude.

The Indian government has previously defended its Russian oil trade, calling it essential to the country's energy security. New Delhi relies heavily on oil imports from other nations to cover the vast majority of its demand.

Historically, India's relationship with Russia revolved more around defence than energy. Russia provided only a fraction of India's oil but the majority of its military hardware.

But in the aftermath of the Russian invasion, India used the moment to buy discounted Russian oil, allowing it to increase its energy supplies while Russia looked to cut deals to boost its beleaguered economy and keep paying for its brutal war.

As recently as December 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to New Delhi that he was ready to continue "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India despite US pressure.

Trump had said in February last year that India would start buying American oil and natural gas after meeting PM Modi. However, the talks proved frustrating, and Trump's tariffs on India did little to change India's objections.

