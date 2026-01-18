Haryana's Saini Questions Punjab Flood Relief, AAP's Compensation Counter

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday released funds under various schemes for farmers and beneficiaries of the Deendayal Ladli Lakshmi Yojana. However, during this event, the Punjab government and Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were the main targets of Chief Minister Saini's criticism.

Nayab Singh Saini stated that his government prioritises the interests of farmers, saying, "We are working to empower and strengthen farmers. But the Congress party, in particular, has exploited farmers. The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has gone to extremes. Sometimes they side with the Congress. Therefore, the policies of the Congress are the same as those of the Aam Aadmi Party. In fact, the AAP's policies are even worse, whether it's corruption or exploitation. Your policies are more terrible than those of the Congress."

He added, "The Punjab Chief Minister says that during the floods, Rs 20,000 per acre was given to farmers for crop damage, while Kejriwal says in Gujarat that Rs 50,000 per hectare was given in Punjab. So, who pocketed the remaining Rs 30,000? Will Kejriwal or Mann Sahib explain this? Our government stands with the farmers. We have released Rs 659 crore under five schemes for the farmers."

Regarding stubble burning, he said that when Kejriwal was in Delhi, he blamed the farmers of Punjab and Haryana on this issue. He said that if farmers are not to burn stubble, there should be a proper policy for it, which his government has created. But they (AAP) are only interested in reaping the benefits. He said that they are not paying any attention to the farmers.

He also spoke on the release of funds to farmers for direct sowing of paddy, crop diversification, and the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (price deficiency payment scheme), and said, "If there is a scheme in the interest of farmers, they will definitely benefit from it. But the Punjab government has no concern for the farmers; it's all just talk."

Giving the example of Samrala city in Punjab, he said that potato crops are standing in many acres, and if farmers are getting low prices, the government should formulate a scheme. "We are also doing this in Haryana, but they shouldn't defame us by saying that the farmers' condition has worsened. The Congress ruled for 55 years, what did they do? You are also following in their footsteps," Saini said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab General Secretary and Media In-charge Baltej Pannu reacted to the statement given by the Haryana Chief Minister regarding flood compensation, and said that Saini is lying. He said that if Chief Minister Saini is roaming around in Punjab, he should go and find out how we have compensated each and every farmer for the flood damage.

He said that the Punjab government has provided compensation for crops, livestock, and even to the families of those who lost their lives. He said, "If they have to say something, they should have told us where the Rs 1600 crore in relief funds received from the central government for Punjab went? Punjab didn't even receive that. The injustice done to Punjab by the central government during the floods is no secret."